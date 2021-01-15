Int'l structures willing to cooperate for 'Green Energy Zone' in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO)

Oil&Gas 15 January 2021 18:55 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

The call of Azerbaijan on the establishment of a green energy zone in the country’s liberated territories covering the Karabakh region was positively appreciated by international structures, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Energy.

Opportunities for cooperating with international financial institutions for the creation of such zone were discussed at the coordination meeting held online by the ministry, and the international structures voiced their interest in the relevant cooperation.

“As a preliminary step, joint cooperation on drafting terms of the references for attracting a consultant company was reviewed,” the ministry said.

The organization of future renewable energy auctions in liberated territories and the possibility of attracting private investment in this area was also discussed at the meeting.

Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov and Head of the Administration Zaur Mammadov informed the participants about the work done and considered plans in the relevant field. Deputy Head of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency Tabriz Ammayev made a presentation on the renewable energy potential of the liberated territories.
Representatives of international financial institutions and organizations such as the United Nations, Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan, the UNDP, the US Agency for International Development, the German Society for International Cooperation, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank.

The territories had been liberated as a result of the 44-day (from late Sept. through early Nov. 2020) war.

