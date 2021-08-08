Azerbaijan exports over 425 mcm of gas to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Turkey dropped by 51.6 percent in May 2021, as compared to the same month in 2020, and stood at 426.72 million cubic meters, Trend reports with reference to Turkey’s Energy Markets Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Azerbaijan came in third in terms of the gas export volumes to Turkey in this period. Russia was the largest exporter of natural gas to Turkey in May 2021 with 1.862 billion cubic meters, a 447.92 percent increase year-on-year, followed by Iran with 860.70 million cubic meters, or 100 percent more year-on-year.

Turkey’s overall gas imports rose by 34.94 percent in May 2021 year-on-year and stood at 3.599 billion cubic meters, with 3.150 billion cubic meters accounting for pipeline imports and 449.4 million cubic meters imported as liquefied natural gas.

Pipeline imports increased by 157.88 percent, while LNG imports saw a 68.92 percent decrease.

The country’s natural gas consumption rose by 61.38 percent and reached 3.642 billion cubic meters.

