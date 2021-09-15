Azerbaijan unveils reasons for increase in petrol prices
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15
Trend:
Prices on RON-95 and RON-98 fuel have increased in Azerbaijan, from 1.45 manat per liter to 1.6 manat (94 cents), and from 1.6 manat per liter to 1.9 manat ($1.11) respectively, Spokesman for the SOCAR PETROLEUM Uzeyir Habibbayli said, Trend reports.
According to Habibbayli, the rise in prices was caused by an increase in import prices.
Retail prices for RON-92 gasoline are 1 manat (58 cents) per liter, and diesel prices are 0.8 manat (47 cents) per liter, the spokesman added.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept.15)
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Trade balance between EU and Georgia for trade in agricultural goods remains positive - EU delegation
More than 140 former heads of state and Nobel laureates call on candidates for German chancellor to waive intellectual property rules for COVID vaccines