Petkim's revenues reached record high level this year - SOCAR Turkey CEO

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Nov. 30

Trend:

Revenues of Petkim, a subsidiary of SOCAR Turkey, have reached record high level since early 2021, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Zaur Gahramanov said at a press conference for representatives of the Azerbaijani media, Trend reports on Nov. 30.

According to Gahramanov, Petkim meets 17 percent of Turkey's petrochemical needs.

"The company produces 3.6 million tons of various petrochemical products per year, 50 percent of which is exported to the domestic markets of Turkey and 40 percent to the markets of Europe, South Korea and other countries," he added.