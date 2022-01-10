Tehran, Moscow may sign strategic deal

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 10

Trend:

Iran and Russia may sign a strategic agreement that would help Iran develop its gas sector, said President of Vienna Energy Research Group in Austria Fereydoun Barkeshli, Trend reports citing ILNA.

The draft of the new strategic deal is underway and would possibly focus on the Caspian, Sardar-e-Jangal, and Chalous gas fields, Barkeshli noted.

It could also be possible that Russia will export gas to India via Iran, he explained.