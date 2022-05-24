Azerbaijan to bring together many foreign companies within Baku Energy Week in June 2022 - Iteca Caspian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A total of over 300 companies from more than 30 countries will take part in several events in the energy sector in Baku, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Iteca Caspian company Farid Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark commenting on the forthcoming holding of the 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Power and Renewable Energy Exhibition, as well as the Baku Energy Forum, which is the successor to the Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

According to him, these events will be held within the Baku Energy Week.

The Spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry Jahid Mikayilov said that a number of ministers, as well as their deputies, international organizations and experts will take part in the Energy Forum in Baku.

The exhibitions in the energy sector will be held at the Baku Expo Center on June 1-3, and the Baku Energy Forum - at the Baku Convention Center on June 2-3.