Serbia discussing gas supplies from Azerbaijan through IGB interconnector - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Serbia is discussing gas supplies from Azerbaijan through Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB Project), Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia and the Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlovic said at the 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"We discussed with the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov the possibility of supplying Azerbaijani gas through the IGB interconnector," Mihajlovic said.

According to her, Serbia is 100 percent dependent on energy supplies from Russia, so the diversification of supplies is important.