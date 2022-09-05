Forecast for diesel fuel consumption in Kazakhstan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The forecast for diesel fuel consumption in Kazakhstan amounts to 5.4 million tons for 2022, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov said during a briefing,Trend reports.

"The figure is 500,000 tons more than in 2020 and 90,000 more than in 2021," he stated.

Akchulakov noted that the import of diesel fuel from Russia is planned.

"The estimated volume is two batches, the grand total amounts up to 100,000 tons and it's definite that this volume will be imported from Russia. Other nearby suppliers don't have such amounts of diesel fuel. This is all within the framework of indicative balances and such opportunity to import Russian diesel fuel, if necessary, as well as jet fuel was envisaged initially," Akchulakov said.

According to him, shipments have already began.

"KazMunayGas Oil and Gas Company is already directly dealing with this issue, and Kazakhstan is expecting the first batch of imported diesel fuel soon," the minister added.