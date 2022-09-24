Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $3.89 on September 23 compared to the previous price, amounting to $89.81 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 23 amounted to $88.15 per barrel, also down by $3.89 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $60.67 per barrel on September 23, lower by $3.89 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea also declined by $3.89 compared to the previous price and made up $85.29 per barrel.