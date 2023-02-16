Croatia updates on pipeline construction for Azerbaijani gas imports (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) project is still in a preparation phase, Croatian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Security of supply issue was an important topic in the Energy Union but was escalated over the last 12 months by the war in Ukraine. We see our Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project as one of potential solutions that can help South and South-eastern Europe to secure gas supply in the next decade. We are working on project preparation," said the ministry.

Still, IAP is a complex project that involves 4 countries and it is not easy to give estimations, according to the Croatian ministry.

"IAP project was calculated at 5 billion cubic meters per year. But over the last 12 months the demand was raised all over Europe. The project is still in preparation phase."

The pipeline with total length of 516 kilometers will stretch from Albania through Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to split in Croatia.

TAP has already signed memorandums of understanding and cooperation with the developers of this project, in particular with companies of Plinacro (Croatia), BH-Gas (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Geoplin Plinovodi (Slovenia), as well as with the governments of Montenegro and Albania.

There has been created a TAP-IAP joint working group that gathers regularly to synchronize the timing of both pipeline projects and coordinate the technical issues of interconnection.

