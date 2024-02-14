Azerbaijan comes up with last month's electricity impex figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. In January 2024, Azerbaijan decreased electricity exports by 77.3 percent compared to January 2023, reducing it to 116.3 million kWh, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Energy.

At the same time, power imports rose by 75.9 percent to 19 million kWh.

Azerenerji OJSC, the country's largest power producer, stated that in January, there was a seasonal energy exchange between Azerbaijan and neighboring countries in accordance with existing agreements, which impacted electricity export-import data.

In 2023, electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 272.3 million kWh, or 29.27 billion kWh, compared to 2022. Azerbaijan exported 3.25 billion kWh while importing 211.8 million kWh.

