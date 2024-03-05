Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 4 decreased by $1.29 and amounted to $88.39 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan lowered by $1.32 (to $87.2 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $67.55 per barrel, which is $1.2 less than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea dropped by $1.23 on March 4 compared to the previous indication, to $86.27.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 5.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel