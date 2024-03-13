Turkmenistan to introduce advanced equipment for deep oil production

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to introduce new equipment for deep oil production, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the president gave this instruction to Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov at a government meeting.

In particular, Berdimuhamedov instructed to continue implementing measures to introduce new equipment and tools into the oil industry for work on wells with a depth of 7,000 meters.

Furthermore, he stressed that in order to further increase oil production in the country, it is necessary to regularly improve the material and technical base of the Turkmennebit State Concern.

Meanwhile, with the goal of expanding the economy and strengthening its position in the global energy market, Turkmenistan is prioritizing the development of its oil and gas sector.

This effort includes the updating and expansion of infrastructure, attracting foreign investment to improve the extraction and shipment of oil and gas, along with the active exploration of new technologies and production methods.