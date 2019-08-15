Euro rate in Uzbekistan exceeds 10,000 soums

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 15

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published a new exchange rate to be effective from August 16, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank.

One dollar in Uzbekistan will cost 9061 soums (+179), and one euro - 10,092.14 soums (+163.84).

Moreover, the Russian ruble added 138.47 soums (+2.09).

After the currency reform of 2017, the Central Bank managed to stabilize its market position, but the soum is gradually losing its position in world currencies. However, changes in the course are also seasonal in nature, the bank noted.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news