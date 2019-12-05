Hungarian Eximbank allocates loan to Uzbekistan’s largest bank

5 December 2019 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan receives 70% of total cotton crop from cotton clusters
Business 11:35
Epsilon begins preparing gas pipeline in Uzbekistan for pneumatic testing
Oil&Gas 09:36
Uzbekistan receives oil, gas inflow from inactive wells
Oil&Gas 4 December 18:04
Over 20,000 tourists from Uzbekistan visited Turkey in October 2019
Turkey 4 December 17:51
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy transmitter
Tenders 4 December 17:24
Prices for goods on Uzbek Commodity Exchange down
Business 4 December 17:03
Latest
Uzbekistan receives 70% of total cotton crop from cotton clusters
Business 11:35
Turkish Health Ministry opens tender to purchase surgical instruments
Tenders 11:35
Commissioner: Europe should boost its external energy relations
Oil&Gas 11:19
Turkey's Kastamonu Province Gendarmerie opens tender for compulsory vehicle insurance
Tenders 11:05
Turkmen state corporation extends tender to buy drilling equipment
Tenders 11:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 5
Finance 11:00
Greenfields Petroleum eyes to further extend its debt maturity
Oil&Gas 11:00
Turkmenistan's state oil concern further extends tender to purchase various equipment
Tenders 11:00
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 5
Finance 10:56