EBRD talks investments in Azerbaijan last year

29 January 2020 21:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan raised about 17.3 million euros from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in 2019 to support five projects, Trend reports referring to the EBRD.

On an annualized basis, the value of EBRD investments raised by the country decreased by more than 17.5 times, or by 286.9 million euros, because in 2018, Azerbaijan raised over 304 million euros, entering the top 10 countries in terms of attracted investments.

The EBRD Board of Directors approved a new strategy for Azerbaijan for 2019-2024 in April 2019, the main priorities of which are to support the development of the private sector in the non-oil sector, contribute to the diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy and expand access to financing for local enterprises by stimulating lending to local banking and non-banking organizations, as well as promoting local currency and capital markets.

In addition, the bank pledged to support the country’s green economy, including renewable energy, increasing energy efficiency, cleaner transport and sustainable infrastructure.

Azerbaijan joined the community of EBRD donor countries in November 2019, and EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the corresponding agreement at the first investment summit of the Eastern Partnership, which was held in London.

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Azerbaijan and has so far invested close to 3.3 billion euros in 168 projects across various sectors of the economy. The bank’s new strategy in the country focuses on efforts to help Azerbaijan diversify the economy and develop private sector in the non-oil sectors.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan approves medical territorial zones within compulsory medical insurance
Society 18:30
CEC talks number of int'l observers at Azerbaijan's upcoming parliamentary election
Politics 18:24
Two more organizations to conduct exit polls at upcoming elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:44
Number of MP candidates running for parliament in Azerbaijan revealed
Politics 17:37
Coverage level of Azerbaijan's ASAN services almost doubled
Business 17:28
Karabakh conflict discussed with US ambassador to Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:26
Latest
Taliban kill at least 29 Afghan security personnel in renewed clashes
Other News 21:53
Azerbaijan prepares bill on efficient use of energy resources (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 21:07
Foreign currency problems leave Iranian merchants without rice
Business 20:59
How can potential fracking ban in US affect oil & gas output figures?
Oil&Gas 19:53
Iran permits launching Gorgan-Aktau flight
Transport 19:36
Wind, water account for major part of renewable electricity in EU
Oil&Gas 19:36
Net loss of Hess for 4Q2019 made public
Oil&Gas 19:07
Hess Corporation’s oil & gas proved reserves up in 2019
Oil&Gas 19:01
Georgia implements gas supply project rapidly
Oil&Gas 19:01