Azerbaijan Central Bank assessing AtaBank's financial indicators

31 January 2020 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is currently assessing AtaBank's liquidity and other financial indicators, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov told reporters at a press conference on Jan. 31, Trend reports.

According to Rustamov, AtaBank has really serious problems on these matters.

The CBA chairman noted that such a case is not new for Azerbaijan, and financial stability department is working on this issue.

In any case, Rustamov noted, the bank's customers should not worry about their deposits - any decision regarding AtaBank will in no way affect the interests of its customers.

The CBA is holding a press conference on the change in the discount rate.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
CBA: Azerbaijan's economy ready to manage risks caused by coronavirus epidemic in China
Finance 12:47
Commercialization awaits Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund
Finance 12:24
Central Bank of Azerbaijan: Work to improve banking sector to continue
Finance 12:06
Central Bank of Azerbaijan decreases interest rate (PHOTO)
Finance 12:02
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves up
Finance 11:59
Important structural changes made in Azerbaijani Central Bank
Finance 28 January 18:13
Latest
Notification distribution period over parliamentary elections ending in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:42
US ambassador: Improvement of English language teaching in Azerbaijan - one of main goals
Society 13:38
Executive Council of ISESCO approves new name at session in UAE
Society 13:37
Ukraine interested in investments of Azerbaijani companies in energy sector
Oil&Gas 13:31
BP talks on steps to unlock remaining barrels at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
Oil&Gas 13:30
BP to continue gas lift project at Chirag platform throughout 2020
Oil&Gas 13:24
US Ambassador talks on meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Geneva
Politics 13:12
BP updates on D230 seismic acquisition in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:06
Share of natural gas in electricity generation slightly up in Turkey
Turkey 13:06