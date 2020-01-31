Azerbaijan Central Bank assessing AtaBank's financial indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is currently assessing AtaBank's liquidity and other financial indicators, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov told reporters at a press conference on Jan. 31, Trend reports.

According to Rustamov, AtaBank has really serious problems on these matters.

The CBA chairman noted that such a case is not new for Azerbaijan, and financial stability department is working on this issue.

In any case, Rustamov noted, the bank's customers should not worry about their deposits - any decision regarding AtaBank will in no way affect the interests of its customers.

The CBA is holding a press conference on the change in the discount rate.

