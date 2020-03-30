Iranian currency rates for March 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies for March 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 28, nine currencies have increased and 23 currencies have decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,543 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 30 Iranian rial on March 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,970 52,309 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,010 44,156 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,223 4,245 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,955 4,005 1 Danish krone DKK 6,236 6,270 1 Indian rupee INR 558 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 133,933 134,060 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,430 25,403 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,070 38,916 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,857 30,024 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,279 25,356 1 South African rand ZAR 2,341 2,383 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,488 6,508 1 Russian ruble RUB 530 530 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,551 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 25,739 25,896 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,431 29,432 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 50,060 49,631 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,251 2,231 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,702 34,901 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,430 29,404 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,916 5,919 100 Thai baths THB 128,475 129,306 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,640 9,706 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,251 34,635 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,543 46,886 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,491 9,410 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,660 12,071 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,571 2,583 1 Afghan afghani AFN 550 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,217 16,217 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,820 24,820 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,274 82,458 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,995 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 173,893 rials, and the price of $1 is 157,381 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 154,339 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,111 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.