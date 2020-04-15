Iranian currency rates for April 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 15, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to April 14, 24 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,122 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 15 Iranian rial on April 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,966 52,724 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,733 43,549 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,223 4,217 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,074 4,110 1 Danish krone DKK 6,180 6,158 1 Indian rupee INR 553 552 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,821 134,604 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,207 25,203 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,212 39,018 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,200 30,280 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,499 25,712 1 South African rand ZAR 2,292 2,326 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,157 6,203 1 Russian ruble RUB 576 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,537 3,546 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,912 26,982 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,706 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,698 29,693 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,578 49,463 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,208 2,205 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,355 34,280 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,872 29,757 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,956 5,965 100 Thai baths THB 128,758 128,294 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,698 9,717 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,606 34,551 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,122 45,963 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,867 9,843 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,374 13,369 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,679 2,677 1 Afghan afghani AFN 555 555 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,190 17,134 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,948 83,035 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,332 4,332 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 170,253 rials, and the price of $1 is 155,811 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 151,099 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,897 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials.