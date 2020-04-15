Donations to Georgian StopCov fund grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.15

A total of 128.2 million lari (about $40.65 million) has already been accumulated in Georgian StopCov fund created on March 23, Trend reports on April 15 citing Georgian media.

The funds raised for the StopCoV fund are to be used to help vulnerable groups of the populations during the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia.

Recent companies to donate to the fund include companies, organizations and institutions such as LC Waikiki - 100,000 lari ($31,695), Georgian Beer Company - 50,000 lari ($15,847), Georgian Building Group - 30,000 lari ($9,508), Sonnet Construction - 30,000 lari ($9,508), Company Lagidze Jsc - 7,000 lari ($2,218), Badiauri - 3,000 lari ($950.87), and Flooring Group - 2,000 lari ($633.91).

In addition, private individuals have also donated to the fund, announced the press office of the foundation.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 306 on April 15.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

