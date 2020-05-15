Gold price in Azerbaijan for May 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 15 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 31.51 manat and amounted to 2,942.641 manat per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.9238 manat and amounted to 27.2595 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 7.54 manat and amounted to 1,310.641 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium also grew by 1.708 manat and amounted to 3,134.63 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 15, 2020 May 14, 2020 Gold XAU 2,942.641 2,911.131 Silver XAG 27.2595 26.3357 Platinum XPT 1,310.641 1,303.101 Palladium XPD 3,134.63 3,132.922

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 15)