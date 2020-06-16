Iran reveals number of licenses issued for establishment of enterprises in Qom Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Elnur Baghishov –Trend:

The licenses were issued to establish 139 enterprises in Iran's Qom Province during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 20-May 20, 2020), said Mahmoud Sijani, chairman of the Qom Province’s Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, Trend reports citing the organization’s official website.

According to Sijani, 136 enterprises will be created with an investment of 7.25 trillion rials (about $172 million) and 1,900 people will be employed.

In addition, the licenses have been issued for the development of three production enterprises with an investment of 217 billion rials (about $5.16 million), Sijani added.

The chairman said that so far, the licenses were issued for establishment of a total 2,416 enterprises in Qom Province. As many as 182 trillion rials (about $4.3 billion) will be invested in these enterprises. And with the commissioning of these enterprises, 365 people will be employed.

"In the first two months, 11 enterprises worth 623 billion rials [about $14.8 million] of investments were licensed and 118 people were employed," he said.

According to the official, in total, 2,232 enterprises operate in Qom Province with an investment of 50.7 trillion rials (about $1.2 billion), and they employ 56,700 people.