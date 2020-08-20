Iranian currency rates for August 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies have increased and 32 have decreased compared to August 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,757 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 20 Iranian rial on August 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,044 55,618 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,932 46,478 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,827 4,861 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,707 4,751 1 Danish krone DKK 6,682 6,734 1 Indian rupee INR 561 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,443 137,525 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,961 25,020 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,607 39,819 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,775 31,908 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,580 27,733 1 South African rand ZAR 2,432 2,424 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,759 5,698 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 574 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,533 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,170 30,408 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,668 30,771 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,608 49,653 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,255 2,286 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,849 35,004 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,754 30,774 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,068 6,068 100 Thai baths THB 133,840 134,668 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,065 10,042 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,382 35,491 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,757 50,133 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,034 10,071 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,687 13,690 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,843 2,844 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,984 17,066 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,718 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,343 86,510 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,072 4,082 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 265,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,171 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 238,434 rials, and the price of $1 is 196,525 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 264,000-267,000 rials.