Iranian currency rates for August 20

Finance 20 August 2020 10:01 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies have increased and 32 have decreased compared to August 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,757 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 20

Iranian rial on August 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,044

55,618

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,932

46,478

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,827

4,861

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,707

4,751

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,682

6,734

1 Indian rupee

INR

561

563

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,443

137,525

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,961

25,020

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,607

39,819

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,775

31,908

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,580

27,733

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,432

2,424

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,759

5,698

1 Russian ruble

RUB

573

574

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,525

3,533

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,170

30,408

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,668

30,771

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,608

49,653

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,255

2,286

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,849

35,004

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,754

30,774

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,068

6,068

100 Thai baths

THB

133,840

134,668

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,065

10,042

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,382

35,491

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,757

50,133

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,034

10,071

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,687

13,690

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,843

2,844

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,984

17,066

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,718

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,343

86,510

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,072

4,082

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 265,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,171 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 238,434 rials, and the price of $1 is 196,525 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 264,000-267,000 rials.

