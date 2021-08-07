Azerbaijani oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by 83 cents on August 6 compared to the previous price, settling at $70.92 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $70.29 per barrel on August 6, which is by 83 cents less compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline

The price of URALS with shipment from the port stood at $67.68 per barrel on August 6, having decreased by 52 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by 87 cents compared to the previous price, and made up $71.27 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 7)

---

