MasterCard eyes expanding non-cash payment opportunities for public transport in Azerbaijani regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

MasterCard plans to expand opportunities for non-cash payment for public transport in the regions of Azerbaijan, Erdem Chakar, the company’s representative in the country, said on Dec. 8 at the 5th International Banking Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"One of the drivers of the growth of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan was the introduction of a payment system for public transport using bank cards. Non-cash payments are being introduced so that passengers can quickly and easily pay for travel," Chakar noted. "Besides, in 2020, in 25 buses in the city of Shamakhi, we launched a pilot project on non-cash payment of travel. It contributed to a complete transition to non-cash payments in this area. Today, more than 4,000 non-cash payments for travel are carried out in public transport in Shamakhi."

The MasterCard representative also expressed hope for the introduction of open banking in Azerbaijan in the near future.

"Such a model has already been implemented in Turkey, and I have no doubt that we’ll also be able to achieve this goal in Azerbaijan," he added.