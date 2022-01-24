Azerbaijan names amount of payments for risky operations to budget in 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
Trend:
Over 10.6 million manat ($6.2 million) was paid for risky operations to the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2021, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Safar Mehdiyev said on Twitter, Trend reports.
According to Mehdiyev, totally, last year, based on risk indicators, 671 risky operations on customs declaration were identified, resulting in the above payments.
