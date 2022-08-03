Iranian currency rates for August 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 22 have decreased in price, compared to August 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,815 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 3 Iranian rial on August 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,328 51,555 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,013 44,263 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,116 4,157 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,315 4,367 1 Danish krone DKK 5,753 5,793 1 Indian rupee INR 536 532 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,973 136,992 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,603 17,498 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,730 31,873 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,675 32,720 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,380 26,645 1 South African rand ZAR 2,521 2,552 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,341 2,342 1 Russian ruble RUB 698 673 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,204 29,537 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,430 30,519 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,366 44,320 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,166 1,159 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,427 33,234 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,645 8,634 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,221 6,206 100 Thai baths THB 116,402 116,274 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,429 9,432 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,091 32,178 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,815 43,125 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,855 8,745 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,415 15,342 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,827 2,830 1 Afghan afghani AFN 468 469 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,668 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,660 75,830 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,116 4,109 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,026

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,082 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,501 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,162 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,998 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

