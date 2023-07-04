Baku Stock Exchange delists Azerbaijan's Gunay Insurance securities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Listing Committee of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has decided to delist the securities of Gunay Insurance OJSC, Trend reports.

"In connection with the voluntary cancellation of the license of Gunay Insurance OJSC, Baku Stock Exchange CJSC has started the procedure of delisting securities listed under the code AZ1001008346," the BSE said.

The decision on delisting will come into force two months after publication in compliance with the listing rules of the BSE, and the securities will be withdrawn from trading.

Previously, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan revoked the license of Gunay Insurance OJSC on the basis of a voluntary appeal in accordance with the law "On insurance activities" on June 24.