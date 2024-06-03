Azerbaijan, IEA discuss prospects for green energy and fossil fuels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol in Baku centered on green energy and the upcoming COP29 agenda, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

"The meeting covered Azerbaijan's renewable energy trajectory, including the development concept for Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur, and Nakhchivan as green energy zones, as well as the establishment of Caspian-Black Sea-Europe and Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe green energy export corridors. Discussions also revolved around grid reinforcement, which is crucial for integrating renewable energy into the energy system. In this context, the significance of supporting initiatives and fostering global cooperation in energy storage systems, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables, and energy efficiency was highlighted," the press release stated.

In terms of COP29, Azerbaijan's collaborative efforts with the IEA on the energy agenda were endorsed.

"The meeting also addressed global oil and gas market dynamics and factors influencing gas demand in Europe. Recognizing Azerbaijan's role as a dependable energy partner for Europe, Fatih Birol expressed gratitude to the country for its assistance in supplying gas during challenging energy supply periods. Participants assessed opportunities for increased gas exports to Europe in the context of evolving attitudes towards fossil fuels," the information conveyed.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel