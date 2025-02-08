Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria green energy corridor project gains new touch (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Discussions were held on the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria green energy corridor project in Istanbul, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

The delegation headed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov represented Azerbaijan at the III meeting of deputy ministers from the participating countries discussing this project.

Representatives of Azerenerji OJSC also took part in the event.

In his speech, Zeynalov laid his cards on the table regarding Azerbaijan's current game plan in the energy transition, the goldmine of renewable energy sources, and the strides being made toward exporting green energy.

The meeting was a real eye-opener, diving into projects that are set to pave the way for green energy zones in Azerbaijan. The sides also explored how to tap into the wind energy potential in the Caspian Sea, along with the bright idea of green energy corridors that will bridge Azerbaijan to Europe.

Moreover, the event discussed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Transfer of Green Energy" between the Ministry of Energy Azerbaijan, the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy, prepared to expand the electricity exchange opportunities between the four countries and establish a legal framework for the project, with the text of the document being agreed upon.

During the visit, a meeting was held with Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Zafer Demircan, to discuss the creation of the green energy corridor between his country and Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the meeting informed about the work done on developing the concept and action plan for the green energy zone in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Experts from the BCG (Boston Consulting Group) consulting company, representatives of Azerenerji OJSC, and the Turkish TEIAS (Electricity Transmission Corporation) discussed issues related to the feasibility study of infrastructure projects that will support the green energy export.

