Baku telecom operator resumes optimization of cable & sewage infrastructure

27 March 2018 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Baku Telephone Communication LLC has resumed optimization of cable and sewage infrastructure in Baku, a source in Azerbaijan’s telecommunications market told Trend March 27.

The work was suspended in connection with Novruz holiday, celebrated in Azerbaijan March 20-27, in order to avoid possible disruptions in operation of communication networks, according to the source.

The optimization work will also be suspended before the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix that will take place April 27-29 in Baku.

The optimization involves joining or decommissioning cable lines in the cable and sewage facilities of Baku. Only out-of-service equipment and cables, which may cause accidents, are decommissioned.

