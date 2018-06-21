Azerbaijan's payment portal switches to new platform

21 June 2018 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

In the near future, users in Azerbaijan will be offered an updated version of the State payment portal - gpp.az,a source on the country's IT market told Trend.

The beta version of the new portal interface, where users can conduct payment transactions, is available at beta.gpp.az. The mobile versions for Android and iOS are also available.

The state payment portal is created on the basis of the Centralized Information System for Mass Payments (APUS - Automated payment utility service).

The goals of the portal are to expand the use of non-cash payments, simplify the process of budget payments, and also integrate projects implemented as part of the creation of "e-government" with the infrastructure of the national payment system.

