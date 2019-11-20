Azerbaijan to host cybersport tournament

20 November 2019 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

A test version of the PUBG (Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Mobile) championship and then an online tournament with video broadcasting are planned to be conducted in Azerbaijan upon Gamers.az start-up project on development of cybersport, Trend reports.

The Gamers.az website, which specializes in cybersport in Azerbaijan, held its first championship last year. Presently, a team of three people works at Gamers.az. FIFA-2019 was the first championship of the project in late August.

Cybersport, computer sports or e-sports, is a team or an individual competition based on video games. Cybersport has recently gained such popularity worldwide that it is becoming a generally accepted trend not only in the field of entertainment but also in the sports industry.

Azerbaijan has been regularly taking part in various reputable international tournaments since 2007. Among them are the e-Sports World Championship, World Cyber ​​Games, Point Blank International Championship, Counter Strike World Championship.

Azerbaijan hosted the 6th world Cybersport Championship.

