Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

3 December 2019 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The educational model of the future with Virtual Reality has been successfully tested . Barattson, who has started its activities with the motto “from education to profession” has laid the foundation for another educational innovation. Known for its innovative projects, Barattson has tested VR (Virtual Reality) model of education in collaboration with VRiendly startup company, registered and established in Delaware, USA.

The initial test lesson was successful. The workshop has been attended by Barattson Education Ambassador Safa Mehdi and Senior Lecturer Fidan Iskandarli. Participants joined the virtual classroom from different locations and conducted the experiment using VR glasses.

Let's remind that VR-Virtual Reality, a future education model, is required to save time and costs of training participants, eliminating spatial inaccessibility by ensuring that persons with disabilities participate in any training.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Related news
SOCAR Petroleum signs deal to build new filling station for diesel fuel, LNG
Business 28 November 18:31
Azerbaijan enterprise plans to increase export of glass bottles
Business 28 November 14:30
Azerbaijan's Baku Inshaat Ltd announces growth of industrial production
Business 28 November 13:18
Azerbaijani factory to increase production of block bricks
Business 28 November 12:15
Over 150 Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey in 10 months (Exclusive)
Turkey 22 November 17:42
Enginet launched innovative Cloud-based Video Surveilance service
ICT 22 November 11:30
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish minister of transport and infrastructure (PHOTO)
Politics 14:06
Azerbaijan approves protocol on visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
Politics 14:02
Lavrov: Russia to contribute to Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 13:57
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:47
Le Maire: EU ready to respond to U.S. tariff threat on France
Europe 13:39
Azerbaijani, Russian Foreign Ministries sign protocol
Politics 13:39
Mammadyarov: Russia very actively using Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
Politics 13:37
Turkmen oil concern extends tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 13:06
Turkmen gas company extends tender to prepare feasibility study for railway project
Tenders 12:59