Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The educational model of the future with Virtual Reality has been successfully tested . Barattson, who has started its activities with the motto “from education to profession” has laid the foundation for another educational innovation. Known for its innovative projects, Barattson has tested VR (Virtual Reality) model of education in collaboration with VRiendly startup company, registered and established in Delaware, USA.

The initial test lesson was successful. The workshop has been attended by Barattson Education Ambassador Safa Mehdi and Senior Lecturer Fidan Iskandarli. Participants joined the virtual classroom from different locations and conducted the experiment using VR glasses.

Let's remind that VR-Virtual Reality, a future education model, is required to save time and costs of training participants, eliminating spatial inaccessibility by ensuring that persons with disabilities participate in any training.

