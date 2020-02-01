Kazakhstan prime minister proposes to make EAEU procurement electronic

1 February 2020 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin proposed to fully transfer public procurement process in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries to electronic format by the end of 2021, Trend reports with reference to the prime minister’s press office.

Mamin made the proposal during the meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in a narrow and extended composition, where he put forward a number of initiatives to address pressing issues of economic integration in EAEU.

Mamin highlighted the need for accelerated approval of amendments to the procedure for removing barriers initiated by Kazakhstan, which will speed up the process of reviewing appeals up to three months.

“Currently, a register of agreed obstacles contains 68 obstacles. We started this registry three years ago with 60 obstacles. Instead of lowering the number, unfortunately, we are increasing it every year, creating new barriers or delaying their removal,” Mamin said.

He also brought up an initiative to work out amendments to the EAEU Agreement regarding compensation for damage to business in violation of the general rules of competition.

Mamin noted the need to strengthen joint work within EAEU on the development of the digital economy and modern high-tech areas, as well as the development of joint tactics to combat pirated products.

As a result of the meeting, relevant decisions, orders and instructions were signed.

The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Council will be held on April 9-10, 2020 in Minsk.

