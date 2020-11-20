Kazakhstan, Russia to cooperate in digitalization sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.20

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the Russian delegation represented by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Aleksey Overchuk and CEO, Chairman of the Board of ‘Sberbank’ PJSC German Gref at the platform of International Financial Center ‘Astana’, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the president.

The state’s head was familiarized, through an interactive presentation, with the projects of digital solutions being implemented in Russia, developments in the field of deep complex digitalization, and the experience of using the Sber ecosystem.

Following the presentation, Tokayev held a conversation with the leadership of the Government of Kazakhstan and the Russian delegation about the prospects for bilateral cooperation in such areas as the technological development of ecosystems and the digitalization of public services.

In the presence of the head of state, Kazakh-Russian memorandums of cooperation in the field of digitalization were signed.