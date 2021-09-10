Revenue of mobile operators in Georgia up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The revenue of Georgian mobile operators amounted to 230.8 million lari ($73.9 million) for 6 months of 2021, which is 25.5 million lari ($8.1 million) or 11 percent more than in 2020, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Among the companies, MagtiCom still has the highest income, receiving 118.4 million lari ($37.9 million) from mobile communications. In more detail, the financial results of companies are distributed as follows:

MagtiCom - revenue of 118.4 million lari ($37.9 million), which is 13.4 percent more than in the previous year;

Silknet - revenue of 90.53 million lari ($29 million), which is 7.6 percent more than in the previous year;

Vion Georgia - revenue amounted to 47.41 million lari ($15.1 million), which is 12.2 percent more than in the previous year.

As for the number of active subscribers, it is 5 million, which is 250,000 more than a year earlier. As of June 2021, according to companies, subscribers are distributed as follows:

● MagtiCom - 2.05 million subscribers, which is 7.45 percent more than in the previous year;

● Silknet - 1.69 million subscribers, which is 2.59 percent more than in the previous year;

● Vion Georgia - 1.29 million subscribers, which is 5.81 percent more than in the previous year.

According to statistics, the fastest growing area of ​​mobile operators is the provision of mobile Internet to subscribers. Overall, in the first 6 months of 2021, the demand for mobile internet increased by 69 percent to 136,078 terabytes. MagtiCom also ranks first in terms of mobile Internet traffic, whose subscribers consumed 71,490 terabytes of mobile Internet.

