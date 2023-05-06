Azerbaijani minister talks mobile communication projects in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Projects in the field of mobile communications are being implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at a conference themed "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state-building of Azerbaijan: the history and present of socio-economic transition", Trend reports.

According to Nabiyev, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport is committed to achieving its goals of providing all areas, including the most remote ones, with high-speed internet by the end of 2024.

"We are also committed to building a technologically educated society," he noted.

Speaking about holding the International Astronautical Congress [on October 2-6, 2023] in the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", the minister pointed out significance of this event for Azerbaijan.

Great leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundations for the development of the information and technology sector in Azerbaijan, Nabiyev stressed.

"In 2013, with the launch of the first telecommunications satellite, Azerbaijan became a space country," he reminded.