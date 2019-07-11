Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to purchase equipment

11 July 2019 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgia will operate regular flights to major international airports in South Korea
Tourism 15:34
Russian company to invest $75 M in Uzbek Angren Pack
Economy 15:09
Uzbekistan, UK approve intergovernmental agreement to enter into force after Brexit
Economy 13:45
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy spare parts for welding shop
Tenders 13:05
Uzbekistan plans to build two more NPP units
Oil&Gas 12:16
WebMoney talks Uzbekistan’s benefits from joint co-op (Exclusive)
Finance 12:14
Latest
India-U.S. trade talks to restart Friday with little sign of compromise
Other News 16:02
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 16:01
Main sources of labor migration to Kazakhstan revealed
Business 15:49
OPEC reveals oil output forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:46
MFA urges int'l community to pressure Armenia to release Azerbaijani hostages
Politics 15:45
OPEC crude oil production down by 29.83 mb/d
Oil&Gas 15:38
Georgia will operate regular flights to major international airports in South Korea
Tourism 15:34
Delta Air quarterly profit surges 39% on higher fares
Other News 15:25
Direct investments in economy of Kazakhstan to double
Finance 15:23