Inspiring waterfront resort Portonovi opening in 2019 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

“People all over the world are increasingly looking for undiscovered places that offer lavish yet inspiring lifestyle, closeness to nature, stress-free and safe environment and inspiring art and cultural scene. Apart from these, Montenegro has one of the most favourable frameworks for business investment. Increasing number of airlines from global destinations is definitely a great advantage, together with open visa policy for many world countries. All this gives us reassurance of good cooperation on international level” remarks Mr. Ahmet Erentok, Chairman of Azmont Investments, main developer of Portonovi.

‘’This elegant neighborhood we are bringing to life is set to be one of the most sought-after residential and leisure destinations in the Mediterranean and the most exclusive real estate project in this part of Europe’’, stressed Mr. Erentok during the presentation as one of the leading exhibitors at the 4th International Real Estate & Investment Exhibition RecExpo Real Estate held from 22nd to 24th November at Baku Expo Centre.

About Portonovi Resort

Montenegro Essence: Symbolizing the country’s outstanding beauty and exceptional lifestyle, Portonovi spreads on 26 hectares of land with more than 200 apartment residences with magnificent gardens and over 50 luxurious villas with gardens, amenities and branded interior design options. Apart from the unmatched residential area, your perfect European home on a picturesque Mediterranean coast features a D-Marin Portonovi Marina for boats and super yachts, the first One&Only resort in Europe with Espace Chenot Health Wellness Spa and most inspiring offer of restaurant and retail options. A mixture of restaurants, bars and high-end shops and galleries are designed for the citizens of the world who appreciates authenticity, culture and history of civilizations.

Portonovi Resort opening 2019 will reveal the Portonovi Village, Marina Residences and promenade area, with squares, parks and fully operational D-Marin marina. The feel of the Village Residences is traditional Mediterranean, with a combination of textured Montenegrin vernacular and Venetian styling. Residents can choose from a characterful range of low-rise apartments, penthouses and townhouses in individual zones interwoven with landscaped pathways, all with light and elegant interior spaces and fitted out for modern comfort. Juliette balconies, balconied windows and sheltered terraces make the most of the Village neighbourhood and beautiful views, while also offering the right amount of privacy.

Marina Residences life at Portonovi is about the modern, lively and connected atmosphere. On the waterfront, the apartments and sky villas are elegant and contemporary, with a sophisticated and luxurious feel. Wood and glass combine for a sleek look. The elegant interior spaces are designed to reflect the nautical environment with balconies bringing the outside in, while the sky villas boast infinity pools and expansive marina view, inviting you to be at one with the water.

D-Marin Portonovi Marina, operated by internationally recognized D-Marin, has 238 berths for resident and visiting yachts supported by excellent marina services, including duty-free fuel supply. It offers a choice of marina entry points, a sheltered position at the entrance to Boka Bay making it ideal for super yachts, a helicopter pad and lively Vista Square which forms the dynamic centre of marina life.

Link to Portonovi Video : https://youtu.be/Xwt9fERuIfg

About Montenegro

Crafted by Centuries: Montenegro’s growing influence as one of Europe’s hottest tourist destinations is undeniable. On a perfect position between Italy, Greece and Balkan Peninsula, Montenegro is most famous for its magnificent nature, centuries-long history, rich cultural life and soothing climate. For decades, the country has remained the hidden gem of Europe’s magnificent coast, mountainous slopes covered with forests, Mediterranean bays and coastline beaches – giving it a natural edge rarely seen in parts of the developed world.

This unique location in the Mediterranean, at what was once thought to be the gateway between East and West, has been home to diverse civilizations through the centuries. Boka Bay, where the mountains meet the sea, is famous for its UNESCO world heritage sites, beautifully preserved mediaeval towns and picturesque fishing villages hug the coastline with unobstructed vantages from every neighbourhood passageway. Portonovi is situated in Herceg Novi, a beautiful medieval town with a vibrant marine and trade legacy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news