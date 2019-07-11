Azerbaijan's ASAN Visa issued 429,000 visas in 2019 (PHOTO)

11 July 2019 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

The number of visas issued through Azerbaijan’s ASAN Visa system increased by 61 percent during the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year, amounting to more than 429,000, Trend reports.

Some 39 percent of them are issued to citizens from 15 countries at the country's international airports.

Through the "ASAN Visa" self-service terminals operating in seven languages ​​at the airports, as well as with the help of the service staff, citizens of the UAE, South Korea, China, Iran, Israel, Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Bahrain, Turkey and Japan can obtain electronic visas.

Visas are also issued at airports to persons who have a resident visa in the UAE valid for more than 6 months.

Since the introduction of the "ASAN Visa" system, visas have been issued to citizens of 184 countries, including citizens issued with diplomatic and business visas, in addition to 95 countries that have the opportunity to receive an electronic visa.

Most of those applying for e-visas to Azerbaijan are citizens of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, the UAE, Israel and the UK.

Over the above period, 78 percent of foreigners who arrived in Azerbaijan via ASAN Visa indicated tourism as their purpose of visit, with the rest having indicated reasons such as attending the final Euroleague game, Formula 1, and other international events.

