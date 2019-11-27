Georgia recognized as best travel destination of 2020 in UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The leading association of travel agents and tour operators British Travel Association (ABTA) has named Georgia as one of “12 destinations to watch”, Trend reports citing the ABTA's Travel Trends 2020 report.

In addition to, it says that “destinations to watch” also include Basilicata, Chicago and Lake Michigan, Grenada, Madrid and its surrounding cities, Morocco, Namibia, South Korea, Singapore, The Netherlands, Uruguay, and Vienna.

"Georgia is a delightful and surprising destination, easily accessible from the UK with direct flights into its capital Tbilisi taking just under five hours. Tbilisi is a lively, fun city with a growing club scene, great restaurants and many impressive wine bars, and Georgian wines are often of a very high standard and also, good value for money," the report said.

According to ABTA, the Georgian countryside is very green and largely unspoilt, with 70 percent covered in forests.

"Georgia is home to UNESCO world heritage sites including the atmospheric Jvari Monastery and Svetitskhoveli Cathedral in Mtskheta. Perhaps the country’s greatest draw is its open and friendly people who regard visitors as welcome and honored guests", noted ABTA.

ABTA, previously known as the Association of British Travel Agents, has been launched around 65 years ago, and provides expert travel advice, guidance, protection and help in resolving travel complaints.

The association has over 4,300 travel brands with a combined annual turnover of 39 billion pounds.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news