Georgia recognized as best travel destination of 2020 in UK

27 November 2019 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The leading association of travel agents and tour operators British Travel Association (ABTA) has named Georgia as one of “12 destinations to watch”, Trend reports citing the ABTA's Travel Trends 2020 report.

In addition to, it says that “destinations to watch” also include Basilicata, Chicago and Lake Michigan, Grenada, Madrid and its surrounding cities, Morocco, Namibia, South Korea, Singapore, The Netherlands, Uruguay, and Vienna.

"Georgia is a delightful and surprising destination, easily accessible from the UK with direct flights into its capital Tbilisi taking just under five hours. Tbilisi is a lively, fun city with a growing club scene, great restaurants and many impressive wine bars, and Georgian wines are often of a very high standard and also, good value for money," the report said.

According to ABTA, the Georgian countryside is very green and largely unspoilt, with 70 percent covered in forests.

"Georgia is home to UNESCO world heritage sites including the atmospheric Jvari Monastery and Svetitskhoveli Cathedral in Mtskheta. Perhaps the country’s greatest draw is its open and friendly people who regard visitors as welcome and honored guests", noted ABTA.

ABTA, previously known as the Association of British Travel Agents, has been launched around 65 years ago, and provides expert travel advice, guidance, protection and help in resolving travel complaints.

The association has over 4,300 travel brands with a combined annual turnover of 39 billion pounds.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
National Bank of Georgia to leave countercyclical capital buffer unchanged
Finance 15:29
Number of Georgian companies registered in Turkey in 10 months of 2019 disclosed
Turkey 13:07
Resumption of air traffic between Russia and Georgia expected
Tourism 12:57
Export of fruits from Georgia increases
Finance 12:44
Turkey increases export of chemical products to Georgia (Exclusive)
Turkey 12:29
Georgia to take Chairmanship of CoE Committee
Georgia 11:57
Latest
New railway in Iran inaugurated by President Rouhani
Business 16:44
Azerbaijan Digital Hub program to contribute to the startup development (PHOTO)
ICT 16:35
LUKOIL Uzbekistan buys filter cartridge via tender
Tenders 16:11
Uzbekistan plans to liberalize all prices in 2021
Finance 16:11
Puerto Rico coach: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place for training sessions (PHOTO)
Society 15:50
World's largest democracy celebrates Constitution Day (PHOTO)
Business 15:50
Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 15:42
ECB's duty is to keep value of euro stable - Lagarde
Europe 15:35
National Bank of Georgia to leave countercyclical capital buffer unchanged
Finance 15:29