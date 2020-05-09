Uzbekistan establishes Association of Social Tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

The Association of Social Tourism has been established in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing data from the State Tourism Committee.

Among its main tasks are holding charity events for people with disabilities and children from poor families, helping to create conditions for travel of people with disabilities.

"According to the Chairman of the Council of the Association of Social Tourism of Uzbekistan Izatillo Khodjaev, the new structure will promote the association of individuals who want to contribute to the development of tourism in Uzbekistan, and direct their efforts to the development of social tourism, including the organization of tourism for children, youth, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Among the first projects of the association is the organization of a charity tour for Uzbeks with disabilities - "Travel for All!", as well as an assessment of the possibility of seeing the sights of Uzbekistan by citizens with disabilities.

Earlier, Uzbek State Committee for the Development of Tourism said that the Association of Private Tourism Agencies of Uzbekistan (APTA) is launching a new 'Model for Sustainable Tourism in Central Asia project'. The project is implemented within the framework of the EU's Switch Asia initiative.

Moreover, on May 7, Representatives of the State Tourism Development Committee of Uzbekistan and Uzbek diplomats in Turkey discussed further development of cooperation in tourism Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB).

