National Bank says Georgia needs 'significant time' to restore tourism sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

It will take several years to bring Georgia's tourism sector back to the level of 2019, said President of the National Bank of Georgia Koba Gvenetadze, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

According to him, it is very difficult to predict anything, since too much depends on external factors that do not depend on Georgia.

“First of all, a lot depends on how the epidemiological situation in the country will develop and how successful the fight against coronavirus will continue. Despite the fact that all over the world, including Georgia, vaccination is underway, which is the first line of defense and it will be impossible to overcome the pandemic without it, there are other difficulties,” he said.

As he noted, all this will surely slow down the recovery of the tourism sector.

