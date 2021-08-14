Georgia sees increase in number of international visitors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

More than 230,900 international visitors visited Georgia in July 2021, which is 403.7 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to the report of the National Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia.

In July 2020, only 48,535 travelers arrived in Georgia. Despite an increase of more than four times, the tourist flow still does not reach the indicators of July 2019, when more than 882,300 foreigners visited Georgia.

Top 10 countries, from where most international visits were made to Georgia (July 2021):

Turkey - 35,045 visitors;

Russia - 25,059;

Ukraine - 24,485;

Armenia - 19,707;

Israel - 17,554;

Georgia (non-residents) - 14,962;

Saudi Arabia - 12,894;

Kazakhstan - 9,546;

Belarus - 9,422;

Azerbaijan - 8,397.

Despite the fact that restrictions on entry from India continue to operate in Georgia, 6,897 visitors arrived from this country in July. Against the background of last year's recession, an unprecedented increase in travelers was recorded from Poland (5,713 visitors), Uzbekistan (3,430 visitors), Germany (2,960 visitors) and the United States (2,754 visitors).

According to the Ministry of Economy, 90,152 international visitors in July entered Georgia through land borders, 138,412 - by air, 567 - by sea, 1,771 - by rail.

