Azerbaijan Railways reps explore Belarus transit potential

13 December 2019 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC Igbal Huseynov and heads of subsidiaries - ADY Express LLC and ADY Container LLC took part in an event dedicated to Belarus transit potential in Moscow, Trend reports referring to ADY Express LLC.

Employees of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC were interested in the Belarus transport potential and studied ways of transporting goods through its territory to the countries in Northern Europe.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Railways held a number of meetings in a bilateral format, including negotiations on the development of bilateral relations.

The event was held in Moscow in the building of the Belarus Embassy in Russia. The event chaired by Head of the Belarusian Railway Vladimir Morozov was attended by the leadership of the Russian Railways and representatives of leading logistics and forwarding companies.

Belarus and Azerbaijan, being simultaneously participants in the International North-South Transport Corridor, are closely cooperating as part of the project in developing a joint cargo transportation mechanism. Recently, within the international corridor, the first transportation of polyethylene from Iran to Belarus has begun.

