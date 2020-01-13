Kazakhstan - Iran flight implemented for first time since Ukranian plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The plane of the Iranian Mahan Air airline company implementing flight on the route Almaty – Tehran has successfully landed in the Imam Khomeini International Airport (Iran), Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport.

The plane has departed at 12:38 (GMT +6) from Almaty International Airport. This is the first time the flight on the Almaty – Tehran route was implemented after crash of Ukranian plane in Tehran on Jan. 8.

The Ukrainian International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

Shortly after the accident, Kazakhstan’s SCAT and Air Astana airline companies announced amendments to the routes of flights usually implemented via airspace of Middle East.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee advised Kazakh airlines to avoid flying over the airspace of Iran.

Mahan Air is implementing flights on the Almaty – Tehran route weekly, every Monday.

