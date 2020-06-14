Kazakhstan resuming international flights to various countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 14

Kazakhstan has made a decision to resume international flights to a number of countries, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

The flights will be gradually resumed to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand, Georgia and Japan as of Jun. 20, 2020.

"The number of flights on international routes will be based on existing intergovernmental agreements on air traffic and subject payload range on each route," the report said.

Operation of flights and sale of tickets will be carried out in accordance with the schedule published on the airlines’ websites as restrictions on the movement of citizens across state borders with the above-mentioned countries are lifted and the epidemiological situation improves under the conditions of increased sanitary security measures established by Kazakhstan and the relevant countries.

In March 2020, in order to prevent coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan, the number of flights was reduced by 438 flights per week on international destinations on 97 routes, which makes up 99 percent of all international flights implemented.

Additionally, all domestic flights have been cancelled and no regular air services operated in the country over April 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 13,872 cases. This includes 8,593 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 67 patients who passed away.

