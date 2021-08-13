Georgian airline launches flights to Poland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian airline Myway Airlines is starting to operate several charter flights to Poland, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

Regular flights on the Tbilisi - Warsaw - Tbilisi line will be operated from August 14 this year.

According to the flight application submitted by Myway Airlines to the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency, flights between Tbilisi and Warsaw will be operated once a week (Saturday) from August 14 to September 4, as well as an additional flight on August 23 by Boeing 737.

The Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia issued a permit to the airline to operate in these directions on August 12 this year.

