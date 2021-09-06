Kazakhstan to increase number of flights to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

The issue of increasing flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey was brought up at a regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan (hereinafter referred to as the Interdepartmental Commission) on August 31, 2021, Trend reports citing the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

So, starting from mid-September 2021 (Air Astana from September 17, Turkish Airlines from September 25), Air Astana and Turkish Airlines plan to increase the frequency of flights on the Almaty-Istanbul route from 2 to 3 flights per week.

Moreover, from September 22, 2021, SCAT Airlines plans to start flights on the Aktobe - Istanbul route twice a week.

A further increase in flights to Turkey will depend on the epidemiological situation, decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission, and decisions of the relevant state bodies of Turkey.

Flights will be operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with the published schedule on the airlines' website.